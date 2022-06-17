Placeholder while article actions load

In its latest attempt to shield us from the cost-of-living crisis, the UK government has announced that the rate of interest on student loans will be capped at 7.3% for the academic year beginning in September. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Had it not acted, the rate would have jumped to 12% for students still at university and for higher-earning graduates.

Before you head to the nearest bar to celebrate, though, I have some bad news: This change will make no difference whatsoever to most students, and future graduates are going to have it even worse.

Few students repay their loans in full — the Institute for Fiscal Studies estimates that as many as 83% will fail to — so capping the rate at which interest accrues will make no difference to them. For those expecting to earn enough to pay off their loan, the capped rate of 7.3% is still easily the highest since tuition fees were introduced in 1998.

Advertisement

For those considering repaying their loans early, the decision revolves around the repayment mechanism for the debt, which can now easily reach between £40,000 ($48,500) and £50,000 for an undergraduate. My daughter’s undergraduate loan is pretty typical and currently stands at over £46,000, for instance. Scared by such large numbers, many students and their parents mistakenly believe that they should repay the debt as rapidly as possible.

But the term student “loan” is something of a misnomer. Instead of a regular payment schedule, former students pay 9% of their pretax earnings above 27,295 pounds per annum. They pay the same regardless of whether they owe £10,000 or a million. Thus, for most people, it is more useful to view it as a graduate tax. Those earning less than the threshold pay nothing (although interest continues to accrue), and any remaining balance is written off after 30 years.

Therefore, if my daughter were to earn £30,000 a year, she would repay just £243 of her loan each year — that is 9% of the difference between 30,000 and 27,295. Over 30 years, that amounts to just £7,300, far less than she owes currently, let alone the accrued interest.

Advertisement

Even if she were to earn considerably more than 30,000 pounds initially, she might take a career break to raise a family, care for elderly parents (no pressure!) or simply find herself unemployed for a while. In all such circumstances, it probably makes more sense to pay the 9% than to clear the debt.

However, the government has a track record of altering the terms and conditions, seldom to the benefit of students. A combination of accelerating inflation and rapid rule changes means that, for many students, the calculus is not so simple.

The repayment thresholds are supposed to rise broadly in line with inflation. Instead, they have been frozen until 2025. Originally the rate at which interest accrued was the lesser of the Bank of England base rate plus 1% or the Retail Price Index (RPI) measure of inflation. Today the formula, unless the government intervenes with an arbitrary cap, varies between RPI and RPI plus 3%.

Advertisement

The rules are set to change yet again in 2023/2024, although only for new borrowers. The interest rate will be capped at RPI instead of RPI plus 3%. However, the income threshold will be lowered to £25,000 and the loan will only be written off after 40 years, rather than the current 30.

While it is difficult to say exactly how much extra this will cost future graduates, paying the 9% tax surcharge on more of your income for an additional 10 years will be expensive. The government currently contributes 44 pence of every pound spent on student loans (because so many never fully repay their debt). That is set to fall to just 19 pence under the new scheme.

This will impact any student who might be ready to commence their studies this September but is considering delaying entry until 2023 to go traveling. That gap year could see them paying the 9% graduate tax well into their 60s.

Advertisement

Those contemplating postgraduate studies have additional tax penalties awaiting them. Many incorrectly assume that the cost of further study is simply added to their undergraduate loan, which most will never pay back. Unfortunately, funding a Masters degree leads to a whole new charge. This imposes an additional 6% tax surcharge, which kicks in at the much lower income threshold of 21,000 pounds. So by the time a master’s graduate earns above £27,295, they will be paying an additional 15% of income tax compared to their non-graduate colleagues.

A postgraduate loan also significantly alters whether it is worthwhile repaying your loan. My daughter has a hard-earned master’s degree, together with an additional £12,000 of debt. If she earns the same £30,000 from the earlier example, she will pay £24,000 for her postgraduate loan over its 30-year lifetime, double her current balance. It might be worth her (or us) repaying the master’s loan in full even if it makes no sense to repay her undergraduate loan.

With so many variables and uncertainties, navigating student loans is easily the most complicated personal finance calculation any of us will face. Yet three things are clear.

Advertisement

The first is that most students will never repay the principal, let alone the interest, on the sum borrowed. It therefore makes little sense for them to pay it off early, or even to make regular overpayments as you might with a mortgage. The second is, if you are going to pay it off in full, you should act sooner rather than later before the interest compounds out of reach. And third, if you are considering postgraduate study or delaying undergraduate studies until 2023, it will cost you a lot more than you might think.

Although it is often best to think of your student loan as a graduate tax and to ignore the spiraling balance, students of history know all too well that taxes have a nasty habit of rising.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• Boris Johnson Makes His Biggest Brexit Gamble Yet: Therese Raphael

Advertisement

• Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X All Basically Agree on WFH: Chris Hughes

• How to Tell Whether the Housing Market Is Cooling Off: Conor Sen

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Stuart Trow is co-host of “Money, Money, Money” on Switch Radio and author of “The Bluffer’s Guide to Economics.” Previously, he was a strategist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article