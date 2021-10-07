Donna Murray-Brown, CEO of the Michigan Nonprofit Association, said early data suggests 2021 will end up being a brighter year for nonprofits of all sizes in her state. “It’s a better year because nonprofits better understand what it means to work in a pandemic,” she said. For example, many nonprofits that were skeptical of the ability to raise money through virtual events have learned that it can be done, and they’re getting better at it, she said.