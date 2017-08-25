The Eclipse Megamovie project invited people from all over the country to contribute their shots of the eclipse to folks at Google and the University of California at Berkeley. The project aims to mash all of these clips together into a big film about this major solar event.

The app is pretty simple, including a basic map of the country that gave users an idea about when they would see the eclipse, as well as some simple information about the stages of the eclipse itself. It asked for a user’s location.

The team called for the public — particularly those who were under the path of totality — to upload photographs. Then it created a “continuous view of the eclipse” as it crossed the United States.

And there’s still time to participate. They will keep updating as volunteers upload more photos to the project.

The database they are creating will be available going forward for research by the scientific community and the general public. Free, for iOS and Android .