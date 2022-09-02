Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The US is still creating more than 300,000 jobs a month, a robust pace compared with the one before the Covid-19 pandemic. But under the surface, the labor market is showing some cracks that may take some pressure off inflation and make the Federal Reserve more inclined to ease up on interest-rate increases. The high-flying US economy may be coming in for a landing, but it’s not clear that it will be particularly soft.

US employers added 315,000 jobs in August, slightly more than expected, after adding a revised 526,000 jobs in July, the Labor Department said Friday. But the government’s diffusion index shows that a smaller proportion of industries are carrying the monthly gains. At 62% of industries gaining, the diffusion index fell to the lowest since January 2021.

The manufacturing jobs diffusion index is retreating quickly as well, with just about 57% of sub-industries adding jobs in August, down from 85% in February.

In August in particular, warehousing and storage, furniture and home furnishing stores and food manufacturing were among the categories that experienced significant declines in payrolls. Meanwhile, health care continued to be a top driver of gains, as did restaurants and bars.

Is this shift good or bad? That depends on whether you’re a worker or a central banker. From a monetary policy standpoint, it’s exactly what Fed Chair Jerome Powell wants to see to cool the rate of wage growth and make sure that it doesn’t translate into a wage-price spiral. Although wages didn’t start the US’s inflation troubles, they could keep overall inflation higher for longer as companies pass on higher labor costs to consumers. So it was welcome news to see average hourly earnings rise just 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted month-over-month basis, a significant slowdown from July’s 0.5% reading.

Annualizing the latest monthly figure implies a 3.8% pace of wage growth, but it’s just one report in a volatile economy. What’s more, even that number is still too high for Fed policy makers. In theory, central bankers working to control inflation would only want to see wage growth exceeding their 2% inflation target if the extra earnings were offset by productivity gains. Right now, that’s not the case. Productivity is actually declining in the US, so the math suggests wages still need to cool considerably. Even assuming a return to more normal pre-pandemic productivity growth of 1% to 1.5%, 3.8% is still a bit too high.

With those caveats, there were many pleasant surprises in the August jobs report. Americans in the prime of their working lives are returning to the labor force, which will help offset wage pressures by bringing labor supply and demand into better balance. Unemployment ticked up slightly, but mostly because of that larger denominator effect (payrolls increased, but the number of people in the labor force increased more). That’s an important development that had been sluggishly resolving itself after the disruptions from the pandemic.

All told, the latest report should be encouraging to the Fed and leaves an open question as to whether the central bank will raise the upper bound of its Fed funds rate to 3% or 3.25% when it convenes later this month. For now, the onus shifts to this month’s inflation report, where the focus will be on core prices excluding volatile food and energy. But market bulls would be rash to assume that the report is a sign that the coveted “soft landing” is at hand for the economy — that policy makers will soon vanquish high and volatile prices without tipping the labor market into a recession. Even if inflationary pressures are easing, the momentum is shifting subtly underneath the labor market and, once it starts to stumble in earnest, it’s hard to prevent the job losses from getting out of hand.

Jonathan Levin has worked as a Bloomberg journalist in Latin America and the U.S., covering finance, markets and M&A. Most recently, he has served as the company’s Miami bureau chief. He is a CFA charterholder.

