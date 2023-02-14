Subway says it's exploring selling the sandwich company

Subway said Tuesday that it’s exploring a possible sale of the sandwich company.
Subway has been losing market share in recent years to fast-growing rivals like Panera and Firehouse Subs, which feature more varied menus and newer stores. Subway took notice, and began a program to modernize its stores in 2017. In 2021, it refreshed its menu and upgraded ingredients; last year it introduced a line of chef-developed sandwiches.
Subway said 2022 was a record year for the brand, which has now posted eight consecutive quarters of same-store sales growth.