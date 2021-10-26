Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, who seized power in Khartoum on Monday, seems to be under the impression that Donald Trump still lives in the White House and Benjamin Netanyahu on Balfour Street. The Sudanese general evidently is counting on the foreign-policy obsessions of the previous U.S. president and opportunism of the previous Israeli prime minister to let him get away with his coup. It’s up to President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Naftali Bennett to let him know he’s wrong.