TRENTON, N.J. — A lawsuit claiming the NFL violated New Jersey’s consumer fraud laws with its ticketing policies for the 2014 Super Bowl at MetLife Stadium has been dealt a defeat in court.

New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled Wednesday that the NFL didn’t violate the laws when it released 1 percent of tickets to fans through a lottery.

The rest of the tickets were withheld for teams, sponsors and other insiders.

A New Jersey man’s federal lawsuit claimed he was forced to pay more than double the face value for a ticket on the secondary market because of the NFL’s policy.

Josh Finkelman has sought class-action status for himself and thousands of other fans.

A federal appeals court ruled the suit could go forward depending on how New Jersey’s Supreme Court ruled.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.