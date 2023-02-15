Summit Materials: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER — DENVER — Summit Materials Inc. (SUM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $29.8 million.
The construction materials producer posted revenue of $552.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $511.7 million, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $555.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $272.1 million, or $2.26 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.22 billion.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUM