Sun Communities: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. — Sun Communities Inc. (SUI) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The Southfield, Michigan-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $168.3 million, or $1.33 per share, in the period. Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $4.7 million, or 4 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Southfield, Michigan, posted revenue of $674.3 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $923.5 million. Revenue was reported as $2.97 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Sun Communities expects its per-share funds from operations to range from $1.15 to $1.20.

The company expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $7.22 to $7.42 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SUI

