Rishi Sunak has occasionally been criticized for an approach to government that is more management consultant than political visionary. But even his detractors acknowledge that he’s brought a level of professionalism to 10 Downing Street missing from his predecessors, Boris Johnson and Liz Truss. And yet it only takes one major misstep for a reputation of competence to unravel.

With the government’s bill to scrap thousands of European Union laws — debated in the House of Lords early this week and sent for committee review on Feb. 23 — Sunak looks set to sacrifice that hard-earned reputation at the altar of hardline Brexit ideology.

Championed by former Business Secretary Jacob Rees-Mogg, the Retained EU Law (Revocation and Reform) Bill, to give its full name, introduces a cliff edge (how retro, you might think) at the end of this year. It’s not just direct EU legislation that would disappear, but acres of “subordinate legislation” — British laws passed over some four decades to implement various obligations as an EU member — will also go pouf. Ministers can extend that cliff edge, but only up to June 23, 2026 (yes, the 10-year anniversary of the Brexit referendum). If passed, it’s hard to overstate the potential disruption for businesses, workers and entire sectors of the economy.

There’s nothing wrong with the principle of amending or revoking EU laws or, indeed, cutting red tape. Those laws were incorporated into the UK rulebook to prevent legal chaos after the UK left the EU with the idea that over time the UK would revisit them as needed, following proper parliamentary debate and scrutiny.

The principle of ending the supremacy of EU law is unproblematic. That’s a big reason the UK left the EU. But practicalities matter, as we’ve seen with so many aspects of Brexit. The bill starts with the premise that all such laws are unnecessary unless proven otherwise, and then leaves only months for the scrutiny of thousands of complex pieces of legislation (putting the process at the mercy of industry lobbyists or the hasty conclusions of frenzied civil servants). For those who thought Brexit was in part about restoring power to lawmakers in Westminster, the bill instead gives government ministers sweeping powers, including to “restate” or change legislation, even dramatically, without parliamentary oversight.

A dashboard set up by the government suggests there are more than 3,700 laws that will be affected. But even after late additions, it’s clearly incomplete. In fact, there is no reliable list of all the retained law that could fall away or change. Nor has the government made clear which pieces of legislation it wants to restate or rescue.

Don’t be silly, its supporters counter when concerns are raised; this is just about clearing the underbrush so Brexit can deliver benefits. Your rights and protections are safe with us. Businesses and workers will be forgiven for wanting that in writing.

While financial services and tax are not in the scope of this bill, pretty much everything else seems to be. That includes worker rights, food hygiene, intellectual property, the safety of electronic equipment, toys, cosmetics, environmental regulation, pensions and much more. Business leaders, industry groups, unions, and many in Sunak’s own party have all warned that the bill creates regulatory uncertainty for businesses, insecurity for workers and places an unreasonable burden on an already overstretched civil service. EU leaders have also reportedly warned Sunak that the approach could put Britain in breach of the level-playing field provisions of the EU-UK trade deal, which are designed to ensure Britain doesn’t give itself an unfair trading advantage by lowering standards in certain areas.

The bill also permits domestic courts to depart from EU case law in many cases. Established principles of EU law such as proportionality or respect for fundamental rights, used to interpret EU legislation, will no longer be automatically accepted. That doesn’t mean the UK no longer respects those rights, but it risks legal uncertainty.

There are ways to defang the bill and the House of Lords will no doubt put forward some ideas. One would be simply to scrap the sunset clause, which is unlikely since backers regard that as its key provision. The government could also, to switch metaphors, push the cliff edge further out. But the longer this drags on, the greater the uncertainty for businesses and the more time for business lobbies to plead various causes before ministers. Ministers may seek blanket extensions for legislation in their portfolio, which might give some industries temporary relief but not solve the broader uncertainty.

This may not be a trigger for a bond-market crash, as was Truss’s ill-designed budget. But as with tax-cutting, deregulation must be done properly; like Brexit itself, such legislative license sows uncertainty, which increases costs and lowers confidence. As a supremely political bill, any meaningful change requires political will. It’s hard to think of a bigger political test for Sunak than one that forces him to choose between the principles of sound governance and the politics of Brexit, still eating away at his party.

