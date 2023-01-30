Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

To lose one cabinet minister in your first 100 days in office may be considered a misfortune but to lose two looks like carelessness, to misquote Oscar Wilde. Were a deputy prime minister to shortly follow through the exit door — and possibly the Tory-nominated chairman of the BBC, too — the great Victorian wit might have deployed another of his aphorisms; “There is no sin except stupidity.”

After Rishi Sunak was forced yesterday to sack Nadhim Zahawi, the chairman of the ruling Conservative party, for failing to come clean about his tax affairs, the voters will be asking whether the UK prime minister is unlucky, weak or just wet behind the ears. The jury is still out on all three charges.

On a fourth charge, however, there is no question of Sunak’s guilt. The novice prime minister has put cautious, short-term party management before that of good government — and his own long-term interest. Yet to come are inquiries into allegations of bullying against Sunak’s deputy Dominic Raab, involving civil servants in three departments of state.

Advertisement

On Feb. 2, Sunak will pass his symbolic 100 day milestone with several millstones around his neck. Although he has impressed the markets with his surefooted response to the economic turmoil he inherited from his predecessor Liz Truss, the former banker has yet to stamp his authority on his party and the country. Quiet competence is not enough, however refreshing it may be after 12 months of political pratfalls at the top. More than 60 years ago, a weak Tory prime minister — Anthony Eden in 1956 — was famously urged to show “the smack of firm government.” Now it’s Sunak’s turn.

In his first speech outside No 10, Sunak promised a break with the chaotic past. “This government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level,” he said, adding, “Trust is earned and I will earn yours.” The tune of Boris Johnson’s rule-bending administration was “Anything Goes” so a clean-up was clearly overdue.

Still, Sunak’s pledge was an obvious hostage to fortune. After 12 unbroken years in power, the Tories have become arrogant in office and are embroiled in multiple allegations of sleaze and influence-broking. When Sunak chose to put in his cabinet several Johnson and Truss holdovers with questionable records, he risked having his words flung back in his face. Not to foresee this was dangerously naive.

Advertisement

Indeed, months before Sunak brought Zahawi back as party chairman, the Iraqi-born Tory powerbroker was threatening lawsuits against journalists and independent investigators who were circling his tax affairs and financial dealings. But, he had a good record as a minister working on the vaccine rollout and was popular among his colleagues and backbench Tory MPs. Johnson had made Zahawi chancellor of the exchequer despite dark clouds over his reputation; Truss, too, handed him a cabinet post during her brief period at No 10. For Sunak to sack him without due process would have inspired rebellion that a freshly-minted prime minister could not afford.

Still, a confident leader would have sacked him two weeks ago. A cunning one might have suspended him until the investigation was concluded. By dithering, Sunak handed a gift to his foes. Opinion polls suggest the prime minister is more popular than his party so this misstep has given Labour swift permission to mount personal attacks on Sunak for being too “weak” to confront his MPs. Taking a leaf out of the Donald Trump playbook, Labour claimed that they alone are prepared to “drain the swamp.”

When Sunak finally charged his ethics adviser Laurie Magnus with investigating Zahawi’s conduct, the conclusion was that the party chairman had breached the ministerial code seven times, notably by failing to declare the tax authorities’ investigation into his finances and his subsequent £5 million ($6.2 million) settlement, including penalty charges. To compound the offence, Zahawi as chancellor was nominally in charge of HMRC, the UK’s tax-gathering body.

Advertisement

Tory big-wigs are now echoing Labour’s attacks. Ex-Prime Minister David Cameron’s former director of communications, Sir Craig Oliver, notes “Rishi Sunak knew nothing this morning that he didn’t know a week ago — he will be lamenting feeling unable to stand up to some backbenchers.”

Zahawi’s departure followed a familiar pattern — which makes all this worse for Sunak. Gavin Williamson’s tenure as cabinet minister without portfolio came to an end after allegations of bullying emerged. Sunak’s judgment is still being questioned after he reappointed Suella Braverman as home secretary only six days after she had resigned for breaking the ministerial code by sending sensitive information from her personal email address.

Former Tory chancellor George Osborne, one of the shrewdest political strategists around, said “I think [Sunak] has learnt lessons from the Zahawi affair — that you need to act more quickly than he did — and he’s going to try and define himself now as the sleaze-buster, but it’s extremely hard.”

Advertisement

Indeed it is, when breaches of propriety come thick and fast. A leader still finding his feet in the job is being knocked off balance by revelations of poor judgement and conduct from people he entrusted with high office. Their past errors are not his fault, but a mounting number of the cabinet ministers he assembled, not least for self-protection, have turned into liabilities. The damaging charge may not be that the prime minister is stupid, but that he is naive — and few leaders survive that.

More From Bloomberg Opinion:

• What Does Sunak Stand For? His Party Needs to Know: Martin Ivens

•

Zahawi’s Careless Tax Error Is Sunak’s Problem: Therese Raphael

• US and British Conservatives Are Frozen in Failure: Clive Crook

This column does not necessarily reflect the opinion of the editorial board or Bloomberg LP and its owners.

Martin Ivens is the editor of the Times Literary Supplement. Previously, he was editor of the Sunday Times of London and its chief political commentator.

More stories like this are available on bloomberg.com/opinion

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

GiftOutline Gift Article