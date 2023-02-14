Suncor Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.02 billion.
The energy company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.65 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $6.98 billion, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.97 billion.
