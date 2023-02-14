Suncor Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

CALGARY, Alberta — CALGARY, Alberta — Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $2.02 billion. The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had profit of $1.50 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.33 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.26 per share.

The energy company posted revenue of $10.21 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.65 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $6.98 billion, or $5.02 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.97 billion.

