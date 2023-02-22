Sunnova Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON — HOUSTON — Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $20.9 million in its fourth quarter.
The residential solar company posted revenue of $195.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $145.1 million.
For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $161.6 million, or $1.41 per share. Revenue was reported as $557.7 million.
