Sunoco LP: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS — DALLAS — Sunoco LP (SUN) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $55 million.
The master limited partnership posted revenue of $5.92 billion in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.86 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $475 million, or $4.68 per share. Revenue was reported as $25.73 billion.
