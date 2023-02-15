SunPower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. — RICHMOND, Calif. — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.6 million.
The solar products and services company posted revenue of $497.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $492.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.3 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.
_____
