SunPower: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Calif. — RICHMOND, Calif. — SunPower Corp. (SPWR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $7.6 million. On a per-share basis, the Richmond, California-based company said it had profit of 4 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 15 cents per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The solar products and services company posted revenue of $497.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $492.4 million, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $56 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.74 billion.

