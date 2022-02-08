The L.A. area has hosted the Super Bowl seven times, beginning with Super Bowl I in 1967 between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs. Most of the games have been held at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, including the most recent one, the Dallas Cowboys’ 52-17 rout of the Buffalo Bills in 1993’s Super Bowl XXVII. This week’s game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams is taking place in SoFi Stadium, which opened in September 2020 in Inglewood.