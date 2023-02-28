Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Rockville, Maryland-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 73 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $60.7 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $667.2 million.

Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.

