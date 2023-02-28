Supernus: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ROCKVILLE, Md. — ROCKVILLE, Md. — Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $25.5 million.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $167.3 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.2 million.
For the year, the company reported profit of $60.7 million, or $1.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $667.2 million.
Supernus expects full-year revenue in the range of $580 million to $620 million.
