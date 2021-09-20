EM: That helps, but I don’t think this is all that new. I remember visiting a very important Silicon Valley software company six years ago, and their video conference facilities were amazing. It was 10 times better than Zoom, six years ago. This company is in San Jose, and it has a third of its workforce in Bangalore. And I was asking them, “How much do you pay a software engineer in San Jose compared to Bangalore?” They said, “Well, it’s between double and triple, depending on the exact position.” And I asked, “Why don’t you use more of these video conferencing facilities, and why do you still have 3,000 employees in San Jose?” Their answer: “Well, you know, our video conference facility works great, but when it’s a matter of coming up with a new product, being in front of a whiteboard, all of us with a client discussing what they really need, face to face, it still matters. It’s still important, so we’re willing to pay these higher wages and these higher office costs to be in San Jose.”