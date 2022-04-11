We live in a world where the Supreme Court is poised to give conservatives huge wins on abortion, guns and affirmative action. The popular passions over those issues make it hard to interest the general public in the conservative majority’s far more subtle and gradual efforts to change the way the court does its business by essentially deciding cases that are still before the lower courts.

Yet that change matters. It tells you a lot about how the conservative majority is thinking about the next few years and its strategy to change the direction of the law beyond the big-ticket cases that make headlines.

The latest evidence for the court’s changing approach came in an environmental case that otherwise would never have gotten attention. Briefly, the Donald Trump administration’s Environmental Protection Agency issued a rule making it harder for states to deny permits for projects like pipelines that might harm rivers or streams. (Biden’s EPA says it plans to reverse the rule, but that’s a process that takes time and doesn’t get completed.)

Environmental groups challenged the legality of the Trump regulation. A federal district court agreed with them in October 2021, and issued a stay, blocking the rule from going into operation. The case then went to the court of appeals.

This was all business as usual until last week, when five justices of the Supreme Court reversed the lower court judge’s stay of the order, thus putting the Trump regulation back in place. What makes the decision significant is that the justices broke from the normal practice of waiting for the appellate courts to decide the case before weighing in on its eventual outcome.

By reversing the lower court’s stay, the conservative majority was telegraphing to the appellate court (not to mention the rest of the litigants) that it is very likely to decide for the Trump regulation if the case ever makes it to the justices. It was also undermining the usual practice of waiting to decide on cases until they have been fully considered by the lower courts, briefed by lawyers and argued before the justices.

As you might imagine, the Supreme Court does have a rule saying that in emergencies it can intervene at an earlier stage to reverse a lower court’s order temporarily. But that’s supposed to be reserved for actual emergencies.

In a sharp dissent, Justice Elena Kagan pointed out that there wasn’t even the shadow of an emergency in this case. Supreme Court rules say that for an emergency to exist, applicants to the court had to demonstrate that they would suffer “irreparable injury” from the lower court’s stay of the Trump regulation. But the opponents of the rule didn’t identify even one project blocked by a state since October, when the judge’s order went into place, or any project they predicted would be blocked by a state in the foreseeable future.

Chief Justice John Roberts drew attention to the outcome by signing Kagan’s dissent. That’s a clear signal that he thinks the conservatives are going too far. The chief justice is a fierce protector of the court’s institutional legitimacy. That legitimacy demands that the justices give full attention to the lower courts’ analysis of cases and overturn those courts’ decisions only after briefs have been filed and after hearing oral arguments.

So what are the conservatives up to, and why should you care? The short answer is that they want to expand the power of the Supreme Court to affect case outcomes as fast as they can, without paying too much attention to the legal niceties. In the past, a majority that wanted to reinstate the Trump regulation would have had to wait until the appeals court ruled, the party sought review before the court, and the whole majestic but slow process of the law played itself out.

The conservatives don’t want to wait for what Hamlet disparagingly called “the law’s delay.” They want to decide cases quick and dirty.

The reason is, at least in part, that the conservatives are feeling impatient. They want more wins now. It’s also that they know that the court is going to take an enormous beating in the next few years as liberals condemn it for rolling back rights and environmental protections and for advancing conservative ends. With criticism revving up, the court’s majority knows it can get away with smaller stuff that might seem upsetting were not for the big stuff.

The conservatives understand that their current hegemony might not last. If, say, Justice Clarence Thomas were to have to step down while Joe Biden is president, that could flip the court’s balance back on those issues where Roberts has moved away from the most activist conservative position. Getting its desired outcomes now is a way for the current majority to exploit its advantage while it lasts.

There isn’t yet a really settled name for cases that the Supreme Court decides without full briefing and oral argument. Kagan called it the court’s “emergency docket,” asserting pungently that the court’s action “renders the emergency docket not really for emergencies at all.” In 2015, law professor Will Baude (who clerked for Roberts) dubbed it the “shadow docket,” a term that conjures up the idea that decisions made without full briefing and argument lack some public legitimacy.

In the years of the Warren court, in the 1950s and 1960s, the Supreme Court often heard 150 cases or even more a year. That number is now always below 100 and typically in the 80s. A reduced docket makes it harder for the justices to exert their influence broadly. Using the emergency docket as a proxy makes the justices more powerful.

If you like the court’s conservative majority and its jurisprudence, you might not object too strongly. But the truth is that it’s bad practice for courts to make decisions without hearing arguments and giving reasons, no matter what the eventual outcome. Judging is legitimate only because of the reasons judges give. The growing use of the emergency docket is no way to run a judicial system.

