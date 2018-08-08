In this Aug. 7, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee, Judge Brett Kavanaugh, officiates at the swearing-in of Judge Britt Grant to take a seat on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit at the U.S. District Courthouse in Washington. Kavanaugh has expressed concern about federal agencies running amok. But his view that they should adhere strictly to laws passed by Congress worries liberals. (J. Scott Applewhite/Associated Press)

SAN FRANCISCO — Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh has expressed concern about federal agencies running amok.

But his view that they should adhere strictly to laws passed by Congress worries liberals, who say it could hamper efforts to implement commonsense restrictions to tackle climate change, improve workplace safety and protect consumers.

In a dissent last year as a judge on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, Kavanaugh cited Supreme Court decisions for his argument that agencies can regulate major social or economic activities only if Congress clearly allows them to do so.

A widely followed competing judicial philosophy holds that courts should largely step aside and give agencies broad leeway.

Kavanaugh has rejected a variety of federal regulations during his 12 years on the D.C. appeals court.

