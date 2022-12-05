Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There is no more fundamental question in constitutional law than what happens when equality and liberty come into conflict. Today, the US Supreme Court took up that question in the case of a wedding website designer from Colorado who won’t make her services available to gay couples. The case has potentially enormous implications for all civil rights laws.

The justices made it clear that they all want to draw a line between discrimination based on the status of the customers, which Colorado may outlaw, and the designer’s speech, which the First Amendment protects. In practice, however, the difficulty of drawing this line vexed liberals and conservatives alike. The outcome is likely to be controlled by the conservative majority, which will try to craft a distinction based on the service’s level of customization, a solution the liberals will deem unsatisfactory.

This isn’t the first time the court has confronted this issue. But the court has found ways to duck it in the past, most recently in 2018, when the same Colorado anti-discrimination law was tested by a wedding-cake baker who claimed his confections were art. That time, Justice Anthony Kennedy made the case go away by focusing on how the state treated the baker, rather than on the central issue of how the baker was treating his customers. That central issue is hard in theory, and harder in practice.

Like all states and the federal government, Colorado has anti-discrimination law that applies to “public accommodations.” That legal term includes businesses that make their services available to the public, such as hotels, restaurants and transit — all examples of businesses that were segregated in the American South and integrated following the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Colorado deems the website designer’s business to be a public accommodation, and that determination isn’t at issue before the Supreme Court. The state says that the designer may not pick and choose her customers based on their status as gay people.

The designer, for her part, says she isn’t discriminating based on status but rather is choosing not to express a message of endorsement of gay marriage, which she opposes. (Her opposition is also based on religious values, but the justices narrowed the case so it does not involve her religious liberty under the free exercise clause, only her right to free speech. They’re allowed to do that.)

You can see why it’s hard to resolve the conflict between equality and liberty. Both are implicated, the gay couple’s equality and the designer’s liberty. How do we explain which should prevail?

The justices don’t want to confront that deep philosophical question head-on. In oral argument, the liberals sought to avoid the speech issue by suggesting the website designer wasn’t really speaking, but merely performing a service in which she could not lawfully discriminate. The liberals made the practical argument that if the designer can opt out of serving gay couples, there is nothing to stop a business from, say, refusing to serve Black customers based on an ideological objection to racial equality. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson posed the hypothetical of a Christmas photographer at a mall who refused to pose children of color with Santa based an artistic vision of nostalgia.

The stakes are monumental, and not just for web designers or photographers. Under the Citizens United precedent, corporations have free-speech rights. So a national hotel chain that defined itself as ideologically committed to racism could potentially reinstate segregation by saying it was engaged in expressive association with its customers.

The conservative justices realize it would be a bad look — not to mention a moral disaster — to issue a decision that would invite businesses to be exempt from civil rights laws. And they, too, want to avoid the underlying issue.

Hence the conservatives repeatedly tried to compare the designer to any other artist whose free-speech rights would trump anti-discrimination rule. They cited Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton as an example of a show that could lawfully be cast with a preference for actors of color. The trouble is that casting a Broadway show isn’t a public accommodation that would be covered by civil rights law; creating a theatrical production is clearly art and protected by the First Amendment as speech.

And so the court’s conservatives doubled down on a status-verus-speech distinction that is extremely hard to make in real-world cases. They argued that although it is unlawful for a business to discriminate based on a customer’s status, the First Amendment protects the business owner’s right to express her beliefs. Justice Neil Gorsuch said that the designer will serve gay people, she just won’t design for gay weddings.

But whether you think the designer is discriminating against gay people or opposing gay marriage is very much in the eye of the beholder. And Gorsuch himself has expressed deep skepticism of a similar distinction — status versus conduct — in religious liberty cases.

Nevertheless, it seems probable that the court’s eventual (conservative) ruling will depend on some sort of status/speech distinction. That will open the door to the next round of litigation, this time about businesses that say the civil rights laws force them into expressive association with customers they don’t like — and want to refuse.

There might be an off-ramp in those future cases for some conservative justices to avoid the total repudiation of civil rights law. Chief Justice John Roberts hinted as much, relying on a case where the court held that law schools weren’t forced into compelled expressive association with the military when federal law required them to host military recruiters on campus. Roberts’s implication was that the court in the future could say that restaurants and hotels aren’t truly involved in an expressive association with customers.

In this case, the court seems ready to weigh liberty more heavily than equality — albeit without admitting it. The consequences for civil rights law will be far-reaching.

