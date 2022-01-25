The court has ruled on many previous cases involving colleges’ affirmative-action policies. The justices typically write many pages on the practical consequences of different policies and on philosophical questions about what fairness prospective students are due. They work in the occasional pronouncement about grand questions of constitutional meaning. And they argue over very fine points about how race-conscious the admissions office can be. In 2016, for example, justices disagreed about whether the University of Texas was using race in a “narrowly tailored” way and using it to achieve sufficiently “concrete and precise” goals.
This time, the court ought to issue a simpler ruling: It is illegal for colleges to treat applicants differently based on their race. Congress and the president decided that policy in 1964, and for the justices that should be the end of the matter.
The Civil Rights Act of that year included this provision: “No person in the United States shall, on the ground of race, color, or national origin … be subjected to discrimination under any program or activity receiving Federal financial assistance.” Nearly every college in the U.S. receives some form of federal assistance. This language seems obviously to prohibit any of them from applying different admissions criteria to applicants depending on their race.
But Justice Lewis Powell figured out a way to avoid the import of these words in a 1978 case. The Civil Rights Act was an attempt to enforce the 14th Amendment’s guarantee that all people will receive the “equal protection of the laws,” he wrote, and it was up to the justices to decide what the amendment means. If the justices decided to read the amendment to allow race-conscious policies, then the statute had to allow them, too.
The status of Powell’s sophistry as a precedent is open to question. He wrote the controlling opinion in the case, but no other justice joined it. In subsequent cases, though, justices have mostly ignored the statutory issue. It warranted one dismissive sentence in a 2014 opinion of the court. Even the justices who oppose affirmative action have not mentioned the statute, preferring to make a constitutional case against the practice.
Powell’s opinion pulled the court into a morass that gets ever muddier. Allowing the plain meaning of the Civil Rights Act to govern these cases would let the court escape.
No longer would the court have to determine whether racial diversity is a legitimate objective for colleges, how much diversity they should seek, or how far they should go to achieve it. It wouldn’t have to ask how much leeway colleges should have to discriminate if they think it would further their educational mission. It wouldn’t have to ask, either, whether there’s a difference between discriminating against Asian-Americans to help African-Americans and Hispanics, on the one hand, and discriminating against them to help Whites, on the other.
Instead the court could conclude that Congress has already decided these questions for it. The simple rule would be: No amount of discrimination on the basis of race is acceptable.
If it followed this course, the court would not even have to decide whether the 14th Amendment blocks institutions of higher education that take public funding from considering applicants’ race. So long as Congress forbids the practice, the constitutional question is hypothetical, as Justice John Paul Stevens wrote in a fine response to Powell in that 1978 case.
The debate about affirmative action often appears to give the Supreme Court a choice between deferring to universities and asserting an ideal of colorblindness. But there is an alternative: deferring to a law that has already been passed. That’s the democratic answer to the conundrum that the court keeps posing for itself.
