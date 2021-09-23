After initially falling after Wednesday’s Fed decision, yields on benchmark 10- and 30-year Treasuries surged more than 10 basis points on Thursday. The yield on five-year notes, which is especially sensitive to the projected path of central bank policy, nearly reached a 2021 high. It all comes amid a backdrop of more aggressive central bank forecasts and actions: Not only did the Fed indicate it’s on track to announce a tapering of its bond purchases in November, but the Bank of England raised the prospect of increasing its short-term rate before the end of the year and Norway delivered the first post-crisis rate hike among economies with the world’s most-traded currencies.