The drug delivery technology company posted revenue of $24.9 million in the period.

The Eden Prairie, Minnesota-based company said it had a loss of 56 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 50 cents per share.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — SurModics Inc. (SRDX) on Monday reported a loss of $7.8 million in its fiscal first quarter.

SurModics expects full-year results to range from a loss of $2.09 per share to a loss of $1.69 per share, with revenue in the range of $102 million to $106 million.