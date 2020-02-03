But new orders, production and export orders all grew last month. Factory hiring dropped for the sixth straight month but at a slower pace than it did in December. Factories, the ISM said, were struggling to find workers at a time when the unemployment rate is at a 50-year low 3.5%.
The U.S. and China last month reached a truce in their battle over Beijing’s aggressive economic policies. But the United States continues to levy tariffs on $360 billion worth of Chinese imports.
