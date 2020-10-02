Jail records show Daisean Thomas Biffle was absentee booked into jail.
Tuesday’s shooting happened just after 7:15 p.m., officials said. Authorities found Biffle injured and a 22-year-old woman dead from gunshot wounds. They recovered a weapon at the scene.
The two were Amazon employees and were in a relationship, the Florida Times-Union reported.
It was the second fatal shooting at the facility this year. On June 29, a job applicant was killed in an ambush outside the center.
It was not immediately known whether Biffle has a lawyer.
For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, The (Jacksonville) Florida Times-Union.