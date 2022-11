“Oskarshamn’s reactor 3 is disconnected from the power grid due to a turbine shutdown. Troubleshooting is in progress,” plant spokesperson Désirée Liljevall told SVT.

STOCKHOLM — A reactor at a nuclear plant in southern Sweden shut down unexpectedly on Wednesday after suffering a fault on its turbine, Swedish broadcaster SVT said.

Sweden, a country of about 10 million, has six active reactors at three plants: three at the Forsmark plant north of Stockholm, two at Ringhals and the one at Oskarshamn.