In that way, its IPO prospectus filing reads part health-food brand, part technology startup. And it has the numbers to back it up: An astonishing 68% of Sweetgreen’s revenue this year has come from online orders made on the Sweetgreen app or third-party services such as DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats. For comparison, at Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. and Shake Shack Inc. — two large and growing chains considered to be on the forefront of consumer trends — just less than half of sales came through digital channels in the second quarter. Restaurants generally like having a higher proportion of digital revenue because it tends to lead to larger orders and repeat customers; Sweetgreen says that the average value of orders placed through its app is 21% higher than those made at the store counter.