The market has seen such rate-hike campaigns before, and they’ve been the cause of plenty of past 10% drops for the stock market. Wall Street also already knows what it’s like for the Fed to turn off the money printer it used to buy bonds to support the economy, and to then suck out some of those dollars sloshing around the economy. But never before has the Fed been doing both such things while a pandemic is still raging and inflation is at a nearly four-decade high.