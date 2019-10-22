Swiss authorities have been conducting investigations since April 2014 related to the sprawling corruption scandal involving Odebrecht and Petrobras.
The attorney general’s office so far has seized assets in Switzerland worth over 620 million francs ($629 million), and more than 390 million francs already has been returned to Brazilian authorities.
The indictment was filed with Switzerland’s Federal Criminal Court. It wasn’t immediately clear when it would consider the matter.
