BERLIN — Swiss prosecutors have filed their first indictment in investigations related to Brazilian construction company Odebrecht and state-run oil giant Petrobras, charging a suspect with complicity in the bribery of foreign public officials and with money laundering.

The Swiss attorney general’s office didn’t identify the “financial intermediary” involved in a statement Tuesday, saying only that he is a Swiss-Brazilian dual citizen. It said that proceedings against him were opened in October 2015, and that it cooperated with Brazilian and Portuguese prosecutors.