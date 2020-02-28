It says the measure “is expected to provide effective protection to people in Switzerland and to public health” and “should prevent or delay the spread of the disease in Switzerland, thus reducing its momentum.”
The measure will affect the annual Geneva Motor Show, which was due to take place from March 5-15 and draws tens of thousands of visitors every year.
