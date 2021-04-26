As a result of the alleged plot, the company avoided three years’ worth of fees on carbon emissions that have been levied as a way of protecting the environment between 2014 and 2017, the attorney general’s office said.
The indictment follows a complaint by FEDRO, the roads office, filed 3 1/2 years ago. The attorney general’s office said the indictment announced Monday includes charges of forgery, bribery and tax fraud.
The former FEDRO official allegedly received 2,000 francs in cash each month from the two board members over more than three years. The three, who were not identified, are entitled to a presumption of innocence pending the court proceedings under Swiss law.