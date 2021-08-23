There’s danger in this moment. Compared to the complexity of ensuring the right people are at the front of the vaccine queue, it’s relatively cost-free to enforce curfews and outdoor movement restrictions. Such actions do little to contain the spread of the virus, though, and do much to degrade people’s mental health and willingness to comply with the rules. This lockdown could well stretch into November or beyond, and the government will need to draw on a deep pool of public goodwill to make it to the finish line. Each day that the outbreak plays on the insecurities of this divided city, that pool dwindles a little bit more.