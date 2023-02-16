Syneos Health: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MORRISVILLE, N.C. — Syneos Health Inc. (SYNH) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $55.5 million. On a per-share basis, the Morrisville, North Carolina-based company said it had net income of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $1.23 per share. The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.18 per share.

The clinical research company posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.29 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $266.5 million, or $2.58 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.39 billion.

Syneos Health expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.26 to $3.53 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.97 billion to $5.18 billion.

