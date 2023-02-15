Synopsys: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. — Synopsys Inc. (SNPS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $271.5 million. The Mountain View, California-based company said it had net income of $1.75 per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to $2.62 per share. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.50 per share.

The maker of software used to test and develop chips posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.35 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Synopsys expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.45 to $2.50. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.73.

Advertisement

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.36 billion to $1.39 billion for the fiscal second quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.23 billion.

Synopsys expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.53 to $10.60 per share, with revenue ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SNPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SNPS

GiftOutline Gift Article