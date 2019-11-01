The department says Sysco also agreed to make 60 job offers to original applicants as positions become available at the four locations. It will also review and revise its selection procedures. It didn’t admit liability in the settlement.
The department says the reported actions had violated an executive order that prohibits gender discrimination by federal contractors.
