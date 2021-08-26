The way it was meant to work was that Boost could keep running on T-Mobile’s network for the next few years while Dish worked to build its own network. That way (ideally), competition would be at least partially preserved. But T-Mobile has begun to undermine the spirit of that arrangement by deciding to retire the 3G CDMA network that Boost runs on, giving those customers no choice but to upgrade their phones or switch carriers. T-Mobile is hoping for the latter: It recently began offering a $25-a-month unlimited data plan that targets Boost and AT&T’s Cricket prepaid users. “If Cricket or Boost won’t upgrade their customers with free 5G devices, Metro by T-Mobile sure will,” the announcement read. Lower prices are a good thing, but Boost was barely out the door before T-Mobile started firing arrows at it.(1)