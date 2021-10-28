For a period in 2012, T. Rowe’s market capitalization was higher than that of Blackstone Inc. That seems inconceivable now, with the value of Stephen Schwarzman’s alternative asset manager now pushing toward $170 billion. T. Rowe had remained firmly ahead of KKR & Co. for much of the past decade but hasn’t been able to keep up this year as KKR smashed its fundraising records. T. Rowe hadn’t done anything wrong, per se, but in the rapidly evolving world of asset management, with fee compression at every turn and exchange-traded funds shaking up the active mutual-fund complex, failing to adapt isn’t an option.