Tactile Systems Technology: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — Tactile Systems Technology Inc. (TCMD) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.6 million.
The medical device maker posted revenue of $73.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $70.5 million.
For the year, the company reported a loss of $17.9 million, or 89 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $246.8 million.
Tactile Systems Technology expects full-year revenue in the range of $269 million to $273 million.
