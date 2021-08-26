But Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.’s $12 billion Arizona factory is a sign that the world has changed from what it was 10 or 15 years ago. Yes, Taiwan’s flagship chipmaker — which by some measures is ahead of Intel Corp. in the race for advanced technology — is a special case. Taiwan is in danger of a blockade should China decide to force reunification with the island, so a factory in the U.S. helps diversify the company against that risk. But the fact that it chose the U.S. instead of a cheaper country like Mexico, or another Asian country like Japan, is encouraging. Unlike former President Donald Trump’s failed plan to put a Foxconn Technology Group factory in Wisconsin, TSMC’s Arizona investment is for real.