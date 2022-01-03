After decades of developing their business models, Taiwanese companies including Foxconn, Wistron, Pegatron Corp. and Quanta Computer Inc. have come to dominate global electronics manufacturing from facilities dotted throughout China. They have done well in the world’s most populous nation over the past 50 years, thanks in part to a common language and successive leaders’ pro-business policies that made it easy to set up factories and hire workers from near and far.