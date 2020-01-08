The Situation

President Tsai Ing-wen and her Democratic Progressive Party, elected in a landslide in 2016, suffered heavy losses in local polls in late 2018 but are riding a renewed wave of popularity ahead of a Jan. 11 general election. That’s attributed by some China-watchers to the mainland’s hard line on Hong Kong’s pro-democracy movement and its mounting political pressure on Taiwan. Chinese President Xi Jinping insists “China must and will be united” under the “one-country, two systems” model that operates in Hong Kong. Tsai says China’s demands for Taiwan are not feasible, as “democracy and authoritarianism cannot coexist in one country.” Even her main electoral rival, Han Kuo-yu of the China-friendly Kuomintang party, agrees on that and has called for democracy in Hong Kong. During Tsai’s first term, China launched regular patrols around the island, pressured global companies to acknowledge China’s claims and barred its citizens from traveling to Taiwan. In the election run-up, Taiwan’s lawmakers passed a bill banning interference in the democratic process amid allegations China had ramped up an information war on the island. (Twitter and Facebook took countermeasures.) Han has told voters he can improve relations with China and do a better job on the economy. The U.S.-China trade war has actually boosted Taiwanese businesses, as has Tsai’s push to get local companies to spend more at home.

The Background

Victory by the Communists in the Chinese civil war in 1949 forced the nationalist Kuomintang government to flee the mainland and cross the 110-mile Taiwan Strait along with more than 1.5 million refugees. (Until the end of World War II, Taiwan had for decades been a Japanese colony; China had ceded its claims in the 19th century.) After four decades of martial law, Taiwan underwent a largely peaceful transition to democracy. Tensions erupted into Chinese military action in the 1950s and China conducted missile tests ahead of the 1996 elections. The U.S. passed a 1979 law committing to keep the peace in the Taiwan Strait and — much to China’s chagrin — continues to sell arms to the island, while Donald Trump took an unprecedented call from Tsai while he was president-elect and later signed into law a resumption of high-level U.S. official visits to Taiwan. Even with only a handful of nations recognizing Taiwan (China has pressured many not to), its 23.6 million people have built their economy into a global technology and manufacturing powerhouse. Many of Apple’s iPhones are made by Taiwanese companies, while Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. leads the world in making computer chips for other firms.

The Argument

China has more than 1,500 missiles capable of hitting Taiwan and no peace treaty has been signed in the seven decades since the governments split. While many China-watchers say there is too much at stake for military confrontation, especially given the prospect of U.S. involvement and possible economic fallout, Trump’s election and China’s assertiveness have added uncertainty to old assumptions. The island is often framed as being divided between the pro-independence camp and those wanting unification with China, yet polls consistently show that a majority supports Taiwan maintaining the peaceful ambiguity of the status quo.

The Reference Shelf

--With assistance from Debra Mao.

First published Jan. 10, 2016