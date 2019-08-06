NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Tuesday:

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc., up $9.18 to $124.56.

The publisher of “Grand Theft Auto” and other video games gave investors a solid forecast for the year after beating analysts’ first quarter financial forecasts.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., down $22.56 to $118.91.

The ingredients producer for food and cosmetics cut its 2019 financial forecast after reporting weak second quarter results.

Energizer Holdings Inc., down $5.62 to $33.49.

The battery and personal care products company gave investors a disappointing fiscal third quarter earnings report.

The Mosaic Co., down $1.58 to $22.02.

The fertilizer producer slashed its full-year profit forecast as it faces weak demand because of a poor growing season.

TransDigm Group Inc., up $63.06 to $524.39.

The aircraft components maker raised its full-year profit forecast after reporting surprisingly good fiscal third quarter profit and revenue.

Insulet Corp., up $25.20 to $143.13.

The maker of insulin infusion systems raised its revenue forecast for the year.

Aramark, up $1.64 to $36.52.

The provider of food, facilities and uniform services beat Wall Street’s fiscal third quarter profit forecasts.

Care.com Inc., down $2.49 to $7.73.

The online service for finding and managing family care cut its profit forecast for the year and said its founder and CEO is stepping down.

