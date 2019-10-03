They must find a way through this. One option would be developing a boarder suite of tobacco alternatives alongside Imperial’s Blu vaping device. Stepping up development in heat-not-burn segment would also be wise.

Rival British American Tobacco Plc has hedged its bets, with a presence in both vaping and the heat-not-burn segment. This is a model that Imperial should follow. But this would likely mean more investment.

Duncan Fox, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, says Imperial can afford to spend more. First of all, it’s core business of traditional cigarettes ­ — including local brands such as Winston in the U.S. — is cash generative. Plus, its 2 billion-pound ($2.5 billion) asset disposal program and decision to abandon its policy to increase its dividend by 10% annually should give it scope to act.

The new chairman must also address corporate governance issues. Bloomberg News reported that investors and analysts had voiced concerns about Imperial’s earnings calculations and strategy.

Imperial has long been seen as a takeover target, but it is now particularly vulnerable given the share price weakness and that industry consolidation is back on the agenda, even after Altria Group Inc. and Philip Morris International Inc. called off their merger talks.

Japan Tobacco Inc. is often mooted as the likely predator, although it would have to find a way to deal with competition constraints.

If the new chairman and chief executive don’t raise their game on alternatives, then someone else might light up even more radical change for them.

