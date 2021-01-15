Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar said there was “no decisive turn’’ during Friday’s ninth round of talks, and the two sides agreed to meet again next Tuesday.
Hannan Mollah and some other farmer leaders said the government is hoping the farmers will get tired and return home.
Farmers say they can’t accept anything except the repeal of the three new laws.
They fear the government will stop buying grain at minimum guaranteed prices under the new laws and that corporations will then push prices down. The government said it is willing to pledge that guaranteed prices will continue.
On Tuesday, India’s Supreme Court temporarily delayed the implementation of the laws and appointed a four-member panel to hear farmers’ objections.
Farmer leaders raised doubts about the panel’s composition and said they would not appear before it.
