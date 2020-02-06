The company cautioned that the impact could be more severe if the situation worsens or the outbreak affects demand outside China.

Tapestry earned $298.8 million, or $1.08 per share, for the second quarter, which ended on Dec. 28.

Removing one-time costs, earnings were $1.10 per share. Analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research were looking for 98 cents per share.

Revenue totaled $1.82 billion, beating the $1.8 billion Wall Street expected.

Those strong results pushed shares up 5% before the market opened.

