Tapestry: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK — Tapestry Inc. (TPR) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $329.9 million.
The maker of high-end shoes and handbags posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period, which met Street forecasts.
Tapestry expects full-year earnings to be $3.70 to $3.75 per share, with revenue expected to be $6.6 billion.
