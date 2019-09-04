NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Tyson Foods Inc., down $7.23 to $86.06

The meat producer slashed its 2019 profit forecast, citing higher commodity costs and a recent fire at a beef processing plant.

Coupa Software Inc., up $11.69 to $146.09

The software company raised its profit and revenue forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter results.

Box Inc., up $1.82 to $16.67

Hedge fund Starboard Value LP acquired a 7.5% stake in the cloud computing company.

Fortive Corp., down $2.06 to $66.96

The industrial conglomerate will split into two separate and publicly traded companies by the middle of 2020.

PVH Corp., up $6.78 to $81.08

CEO Emanuel Chirico bought $10 million of stock in the company, which owns the Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger brands.

Starbucks Corp., down 66 cents to $96.11

The coffee chain is lowering its profit forecast for fiscal 2020.

Tapestry Inc., up $1.05 to $21.49

CEO Victor Luis resigned from the upscale handbag company less than a month after warning about a profit slump.

Michaels Companies Inc., up 66 cents to $6.26

The arts and crafts store operator raised its profit forecast for the year after reporting solid second quarter results.

