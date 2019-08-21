NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily on Wednesday:

Target Corp., up $17.47 to $103

The retailer raised its full year profit forecast after blowing past Wall Street’s second quarter financial expectations.

Lowe’s Cos., up $10.13 to $108

The home improvement retailer soared beyond Wall Street’s second quarter profit forecasts on strong demand for spring goods and sales to contractors.

Cree Inc., down $9.23 to $49.01

The maker of energy-efficient lighting gave investors a weak forecast as it deals with the fallout from the U.S.-China trade war.

Toll Brothers Inc., down $1.65 to $35.26

The luxury homebuilder reported a decline in orders for new homes during its fiscal third quarter.

Masco Corp., up $1.28 to $40.92

The company’s cabinet-making unit has several potentially interest buyers, according to media reports.

Fitbit Inc., up 7 cents to $3.02

The company signed a deal with Singapore to provide fitness tracking devices as part of a government health initiative.

Wells Fargo & Co., up 32 cents to $45

Financial stocks rose as bond prices fell, pushing yields higher.

Alcon Inc., down $1.91 to $60.51

The eye care company’s second quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.