Target: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS — Target Corp. (TGT) on Tuesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $876 million. The Minneapolis-based company said it had net income of $1.89 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.39 per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $31.4 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $30.69 billion.

For the current quarter ending in April, Target expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.50 to $1.90.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.75 to $8.75 per share.

